JEFFERSON CITY - A single-story dwelling has suffered heavy damage after it caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to the Jefferson City Fire Department, the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident.
The JCFD responded to calls of a structure fire in the 600 block of Kansas street shortly before 5 a.m.
Fire personnel found heavy fire showing from the roof of the building.
The fire has since been extinguished, but not before heavy damage to the building was reported.
The JCFD was assisted the JCPD as well as fire and EMS crews from Cole County.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.