COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to the 300 block of West Leslie Lane early Monday after a fire reportedly started in a residential area, according to CFD.
Crews saw significant smoke from the front side of a one-story structure around 1 a.m., the department said in a news release.
Two adults, one child and a dog fled from the structure without incident, according to the release. Two other pets were trapped inside.
Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire at approximately 1 a.m Monday morning at this home near West Leslie Lane. All three inside were able to escape safely with no injuries. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/O3a2AdNRqz— Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) February 6, 2023
CFD reported high-heat conditions and visible flames in the attic. Crews attacked the fire, starting from the exterior, with a pre-connected firehose line. After additional emergency personnel arrived, fire crews went inside the structure. They rescued the two pets who were trapped inside. Crews used the firehose to finish off the flames after about 20 minutes, according to the release.
Columbia fire marshals determined the fire started in the attic space because of electrical arcing, according to CFD. The marshals estimated damages to be at $80,000. No injuries were reported in the incident.