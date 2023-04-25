BLACKWATER - Several Blackwater residents are accusing Mayor Rick Green of purchasing city land cheaply and using it to build houses which they say he sells for his own profit.
Blackwater citizen Rod Casteel said the process for selling city land is corrupt.
"It should be sold at the courthouse steps, not through city hall to the mayor to make money off of," he said.
Casteel and a former city worker accused Green of purchasing city land that was designated for a city park and instead, is privately developing real estate on it. He added that the houses Green builds are pre-constructed homes that do not fit in or meet the historic towns ordinances.
KOMU 8 News spoke with Mayor Green at a city council meeting on Tuesday night, but he refused to comment about the accusations against him or land mismanagement by the city. At that meeting, Green and the council voted to devote a section of city land for projects for the Blackwater Preservation Society and keep it out of private use.
At the time of this report, the Cooper County Assessor's website lists a property owned by the City of Blackwater that residents say Green is currently developing for private residential use.