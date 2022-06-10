COLUMBIA - Early Friday morning, gas prices in mid-Missouri jumped from $4.59 per gallon to $4.89.
"I bought a motorcycle because gas prices were incredible," Columbia resident Austin Wallace said. "I was in Los Angeles a couple weeks ago, and it was $7 a gallon and I was afraid that was gonna happen here. So I went and bought a bike, and now I pay less than $4."
The prices are even having an effect on how much thought goes into residents deciding where to get their gas. One resident said Friday they saw a gas station had risen their prices to $4.89 and decided to try another station further away until they found one that was still $4.59.
According to AAA, the national average is sitting right under $5, but experts expect it to reach that mark soon.
"When eventually we do pass it, and it's very likely we will probably sometime over the weekend," AAA public affairs specialist Nick Chabarria said. "That will be the first time that the national average has hit the $5 mark."
For those worried about getting by with the rising price of gas, the Missouri Department of Revenue has released its gas tax refund forms. The form 4923-H will be used to request a refund of the of the motor fuel tax increase for fuel used for highway purposes. The form 4923 will be used for non-highway purposes.
However, filing will not be available until July 1 and will run until Sept. 30. Once it is available, the department recommends filing online to ensure more proficient processing.
Filers will be able to gather information from different programs like Casey’s Rewards, BreakTime Rewards and others, as long as they provide all the information needed.
The refund will be 2.5 cents per gallon and will increase every year until July 2025.