Residents advised to stay away from landslide outside Sunrise Beach

CAMDEN COUNTY - There is an active landslide outside of Sunrise Beach city limits, according to the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District (SBFPD).
The landslide is located on Wilbus Drive, which falls under Camden County jurisdiction. It's still considered active and will require maintenance to correct the issue, the SBFPD said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
SBFPD chief officers met with Camden County Road and Bridge representatives, Camden County Emergency Management Agency, the development owner, one of the residents of the area and an engineer brought in by Camden County.
There will be a period of investigation to determine the size and scope of the work required.
SBFPD said it will continue to monitor the situation and will be in contact with Camden County Emergency Management Agency. The county is exploring options to provide a secondary access to the area for residents affected.
Residents are advised to stay away from the area if possible.