COLUMBIA − Residents at apartment complexes in Columbia are on edge after reports of suspected prowler.
The Columbia Police Department put out a press release Tuesday seeking help from the community in assistance on identifying and locating the suspect.
Police report five different burglaries, all involving female victims between 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have been reported, police said.
Chloe Vollrath, who lives at Campus Lodge, said she's losing sleep over it.
"It was really scary for me, and every single noise I hear in the night now, I'm like 'oh my gosh somebody's breaking into my apartment,'" Vollrath said. "I think the other night, I got like three hours of sleep just because every single little noise was scary for me."
Roommates Christine Burris and Emily Reed, who live at Elevate 321, said there were perimeters set up and a helicopter hovering over their complex Tuesday night. They said they taped cardboard over their windows and made sure all their windows and doors were locked.
"Last night is when they [CPD] released that statement, so it was nice to see it addressed, but it still left a lot of things unanswered," Burris said. "Finding out about it through other people wasn't the most comforting way to know that there was a really dangerous person actually working his way through the community."
Reed said she wants to feel comfortable in her apartment and be able to open her windows again.
The suspect is reported as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic male who is 5 foot, 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with a slim athletic build. Police believe the suspect has light facial hair or a shaved face. His hair has been described as balding, although he has also been known to wear a hat, said police.
Alex Sohl, who lives at Canvas Townhomes, says she's scared and frustrated.
"I'm not just worried for my safety but also worried about all of my friends and peers who also live here," Sohl said. "There's a good amount of women who live here, and up until now, I've considered this a relativity safe area. So this is a big tone shift in that."
Vollrath said she is worried when she gets back to her apartment after work late at night, that someone is going to come up and chase her.
Multiple apartment complexes have released emails to residents with safety information.
CPD said the investigation is ongoing.