COLUMBIA - A student housing apartment complex in the 1400 block of Grindstone Plaza Drive has had two confirmed burglaries over the last week, according to the Columbia Police Department.
CPD said it responded to a burglary call on March 29. A female resident said she opened the door and two individuals wearing ski masks barged into her apartment. The victim told police she barricaded herself in a bedroom while the suspects damaged property inside before fleeing. Police reported that nothing was stolen and that it is an ongoing investigation.
Officers responded to another burglary report on March 31, at the same apartment complex. This is also an ongoing investigation, according to CPD.
#Mizzou Students raise concerns about safety after burglary reports over Spring break at local off-campus housing near the 1400 block of Grindstone Plaza. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/3pVvOMfBbl— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) April 4, 2022
The complex has open air hallways between the apartments in each building, with doors leading to stairwells. The hallway doors do not have locks on them, allowing for anyone to access the complex getting as close as the front doors of units.
"I can hear when the hallway doors open and shut from my apartment and so the entire week of spring break, I was sitting there at night hearing those doors open and shut wondering 'Is this a resident? Or is this someone coming in to break into my apartment?,'" Emily Blackstone, a resident of the complex, said.
Blackstone was not victim of the recent burglaries but said she has been impacted in the past.
"My car was broken into June of last year," Blackstone said.
She explained that while nothing was actually stolen from her car, the dangers are something that is unavoidable.
"I was just a little frustrated because I know other people who did get things taken from their vehicles and they caught the guy, but at the same time, what can you do? Because your car has to be there," Blackstone said.
Blackstone said she believes better lighting and cameras would significantly improve the safety of the area. For now, she said she is stilled worried about the security and her own safety.
"Just, there's no security it feels like, and it's terrifying sometimes," Blackstone said.
The same student housing complex had another burglary call over the last week, according to the Columbia Police dispatch report, but only the two incidents mentioned above officially had case numbers.
The apartment complex told KOMU 8 it had no comment on burglaries.