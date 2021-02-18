MISSOURI- For almost two weeks, mid-Missouri has endured freezing temperatures and frequent snowfall. Slick roads and dangerous wind chills have kept most people indoors.
Not everyone is deterred by those conditions. In fact, the frigid temperatures brought a rare opportunity for this part of the country.
Columbia Parks and Recreation announced on Tuesday that Stephens Lake Park was open for ice skating. Only two days later, it's closed once again.
Snow fell consistently on Wednesday, but that didn't stop local residents from enjoying the ice.
For one group of young men, the frozen lake meant one thing: ice hockey.
Franky Landers has played hockey since high school. Growing up in St. Louis, there were few opportunities to hit the ice.
"You might only get one or two chances to come out here every year. We're kind of blessed this winter. It's been negative-zero for the past five days," he said.
Before you can play, you have to have a rink. Remember to bring a shovel next time; you'll need it to clear the ice. Once you have a rink, you'll need equipment. Don't be afraid to improvise. Landers and his friends used trash cans for goals.
"You kind of need a rink. You kind of need a team. It's kind of hard to get organized, especially in the Midwest," Landers said.
Finding a team was the easy part. Landers shared the ice with two former high school opponents. They were reunited in college as fraternity brothers.
Since the temperatures fell, Landers and his friends waited anxiously for the lake to open. Some years, it never does.
Parks and Rec opened Cosmo-Bethel Lake for ice fishing on Feb. 12. The ice has to measure 4 inches deep to be deemed safe for winter activities.
The department closed both lakes again on Thursday. Wednesday's snowfall had warmed the ice and allowed it to thaw beyond the point of safety.
Parks Director Mike Griggs said the department expected the lakes to be open longer.
"When we opened up, we thought with the way the weather forecast was, we'd be skating up through maybe Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, when the sun came out, it quickly started warming things up... it's amazing how quick that ice melts when you get the sunshine on top," he said.
This year, Stephens Lake was only open for two days. Last year, it never got thick enough to open.
Parks and Rec said it has posted signs at both lakes saying skating and ice fishing are no longer open.
Even without the frozen lake, Stephens Lake Park still offers other winter activities.
East of the lake is one of Columbia's best sledding hills. Wednesday's snowfall offers plenty of snow for sledding. Snowboarders and skiers can also take advantage of the slope. As long as the snow remains, this activity won't close.
This weekend, temperatures will rise above freezing for the first time in 14 days. By next week, they'll hit 50 degrees, according to the First Alert weather team.
Griggs says there's still a chance the ice could be safe tomorrow.
"You know it's gonna be really cold tonight. It's gonna be cold tomorrow. Our guys will check it again Friday morning. Maybe we can squeeze one more day in if the ice thickens up enough," he said.
Even if the ice does reopen, skaters should still exercise extreme caution. Parks and Recreation has a full list of tips on its website.
The next few days may be your last chance to enjoy the winter season at Stephens Lake Park and Cosmo-Bethel Park. Take advantage while it lasts.