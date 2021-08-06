ASHLAND - Two Ashland residents filed a lawsuit against the City of Ashland, the board of adjustment, and the city manager in hopes of postponing further development with Lakeside Ashland.
According to the lawsuit filed Aug. 5, Ashland's Board of Aldermen approved multiple permits for the development earlier this week, despite the residents' requests to put it on hold.
The lawsuit states that the Board of Aldermen did not have the authority to approve the changes and that the members, including the Ashland mayor, were not "disinterested, neutral decision-makers."
Lori Wallace and Keith Birkes, the two who filed the lawsuit, both own property near the development and would share an entrance and exit with Lakeside Ashland. They say that the board did not even consider their requests.
The duo hopes the lawsuit will result in the city delaying development as well as grant them additional relief. Otherwise, the development would be allowed to continue, making it difficult for any future changes.
Lakeside Ashland would be located right off the Route H and Log Providence Road exit, shared with the Columbia Regional Airport. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, The Pinball Company and Parks Amusement CEO Nic Parks originally planned the project for Columbia. He then discovered 37 acres in Ashland and got in contact with Mayor Richard Sullivan.
Columbia Missourian reporting says plans include a lake, outdoor movie theater, event center and golfing.
KOMU 8 reached out to the City of Ashland, but the city refused to comment, stating the process was ongoing.