COLUMBIA − Residents in northeast Columbia are frustrated about the potential of a new Dollar General being built in their neighborhood.
The proposed store would be at 5905 East St Charles Road, just two miles away from another Dollar General on Flanders Court. It would be the sixth Dollar General in Columbia.
Residents created a flier with reasons why they don’t want another Dollar General. They said it will lower property values and increase noise pollution, traffic and light pollution.
“A business in the middle of a residential neighborhood will ruin everything,” the poster says.
Gregory Kemp has lived in his house for more than 25 years, but it has been in his family for more than 40. He said he is upset about the potential of sharing a property line with a Dollar General.
“A lot of my neighbors are against it along with me, for the simple fact that our property values going to go down on our house," Kemp said.
He said he doesn't understand why they would build one in a residential area, when there is another Dollar General less than two miles away.
“Life around our house is going to be change because of the bright lights from Dollar General, that's gonna be on all night long," Kemp said. "We're gonna lose the stars and stuff and to enjoy our back yards. Also, the traffic is gonna pick up."
Jo Ann Allen's house has been in her family since 1967 when her parents built it. The Dollar General would share a property line with her house and backyard.
"I don't understand why they put it in the middle of a residential block," Allen said. "Overall, I think no one is really happy with it."
She said she is worried people will cut through her property to walk to the Dollar General. She is also concerned about the potential for increased traffic.
The Overland Group is the contract purchaser, according to city documents. The proposed plan depicts a 10,640 square foot store for the site on a 1.79 acre lot.
According to its website, The Overland Group has been involved in the development of over 800 Dollar Generals, comprising about 13 million square feet. It says it builds 130 Dollar Generals a year.
The city of Columbia Planning and Zoning commission is addressing the proposed construction at its meeting Thursday evening at 7 p.m.