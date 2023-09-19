COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will host its Operation Clean Neighborhoods on Friday. Residents are invited to join city employees to participate in the annual event.
City employees will focus on cleaning street curbs and sidewalks, picking up litter, painting street markings, clearing vegetation and working in parks.
Staff will work on streets bounded by Sexton Road on the north, Garth Avenue on the east, Worley Street to the south and Hirth Avenue to the west and the interior streets within this boundary. Drivers are asked to use caution while in this area.
Additionally, the city's Office of Neighborhood Services will place dumpsters in the neighborhood for resident use. Dumpsters will be picked up on Sept. 25. Staff will also pick up waste tires from residents on Friday morning.
The city encourages residents to participate. All volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Worley Street Park, 503 W. Worley. Lunch will be provided at noon to volunteers.
If you're interested in volunteering or wanting to learn more information, contact the Office of Neighborhood Services at 573-874-7504.