ROCHEPORT — Plans to demolish the truss of the old Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport are set for Sunday, Sept. 10.
Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are scheduled to close just before 7:30 a.m. for the blast.
The 3,018-foot bridge was built in 1960 and underwent rehabilitation in 1993, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Sandy McClure Farris, a Boonville resident, said she has memories of the bridge when it first opened.
“My dad drove the bus that took the [Boonville High School] band to the bridge for the ribbon cutting and I got to ride along," Farris said. "I was 10 and the whole thing made a big impression on me.”
John Holtzclaw, another Boonville resident, said when the bridge was originally constructed, it made the trip to Columbia much easier.
"When the new bridge came into being, it was a wow factor," Holtzclaw said. "I mean you could just hop on Interstate 70, and zoom you're right in Columbia."
Holtzclaw said even back in 1960, the whole community knew about the bridge's construction.
"We looked forward to seeing it," Holtzclaw said. "It was just hard to fathom to pass somebody without having to rush and see if there's an oncoming car."
KOMU 8 will livestream the blast to allow the public the best possible view of this milestone.
Other places in the area plan to host watch parties.
The Blufftop at Rocheport, formerly known as Les Bourgeois Vineyards, will open both The A-Frame Winegarden and The Bistro on Sunday for a watch party of the demolition.
Rachel Holman, owner of the vineyard, said her team is excited to be able to provide an opportunity for guests to come out and watch the historic bridge come down.
"Hopefully we can celebrate everything ... and hopefully everything that the new one will be bringing and have a chance to get together somewhere and make a memory here on the Blufftop," Holman said.
Holman said there were so many requests for the winery to open, that they decided to host the event starting at 7 a.m.
"We called all the staff that we could get to come in at that time of day," Holman said. "We're going to do the best that we can."
She said many people who have lived in Columbia for years will miss the iconic view the bridge provided.
"We are certainly going to miss its kind of iconic outline in the background," Holman said. "But again, I'm looking forward to the safety of the new bridge and hopefully the end of construction."
Brian Blandford, a truck driver, plans to attend the event because he's used to driving to and from the bridge for his job.
"I drive for FedEx so I go up and down that bridge all the time. I've been on that bridge since I was born," Blandford said. "I mean you know it's been over 50 years since that bridge has been up so it's kind of sad to see them take it down."
He said it's been a neat experience to drive back and forth and see the bridge go out piece by piece and that he's excited to go to the winery's watch party.
"It's going to really upset the kids, but we're going to try to get up there like 6 a.m.," Blindfold said. "We will try to make it to The A-Frame and maybe see if we can get a little peek of history."
Construction of the new eastbound Bridge will begin immediately after the blast. The $220 million project to build the new bridges will finish in December 2024.