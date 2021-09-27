COLUMBIA − Residents are protesting the potential removal of the westbound Business Loop ramp located at Interstate 70.
Austin Stidham started a petition as a way to voice his and other mid-Missouri residents' disapproval of the removal. Stidham says his family has owned Lee's Tire Company, a Business Loop business, for over 50 years.
On Sept. 13, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced it was considering the removal of the ramp and wanted local feedback.
The petition received over 1,000 signatures.
"[The plan removal of the Business Loop Ramp] proposal will cripple/break local businesses," Stidham said in the petition. A Facebook post from Lee's said the removal will harm small businesses on the Business Loop.
MoDOT said it was also considering removing the 64-year-old bridge over eastbound I-70, west of the I-70/U.S. Route 63 connector.
"Removal is necessary since the bridge is reaching the end of its service life," MoDOT said in a news release. "In addition, the left side exit ramp is contrary to driver expectations."
It is unclear when the removal will take place. According to MoDOT's website, the project could take place when funding was available. It is expected to cost $1.2 million.
MoDOT asked for residents to share their feedback through Friday, Sept. 24.
Kirsten Munck, an area engineer for MoDOT, said the opinions of mid-Missourians will matter.
"Public opinion always matters," Munck said. "The reason we send this type of information and gather public input is to make sure we're considering all options."
"We might find things from the public that we haven't considered or find reasons to keep it open," Munck continued.
Munck didn't give specifics about how long MoDOT will look at the responses it received from the public. She also didn't know when the final decision could come, but she did say that this is still very early in the process.