Residents treated for smoke inhalation after Jefferson City fire

JEFFERSON CITY − Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a structure fire in Jefferson City Friday morning.
Jefferson City fire responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Providence Drive.
According to JCFD, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from a single-story home when they arrived. An immediate fire attack was made and the fire was quickly brought under control, the department said.
Authorities report that there were two occupants in the home at the time of the fire, and both were able to get out before the fire department arrived.
One occupant sustained minor burns and both were transported by Cole County EMS to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, JCFD said.
There was extensive fire and smoke damage throughout the structure, JCFD reported. The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office determined the cause "accidental in nature."
Nineteen Jefferson City firefighters and one chief officer responded to the residential fire. The department was assisted by two Cole County EMS ambulances, an EMS supervisor, a mutual aid unit from Cole County Fire District, and the Jefferson City Police Department.