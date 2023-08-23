COLUMBIA - Women are powering a resilient, post-pandemic labor market.
July marked the fifth month in a row that women made up more than half the national gain in nonfarm jobs. The labor force participation rate for women in prime working age — 25 to 54 years old — dipped slightly in July to 77.5%, but remained near the all-time high of 77.8% from June.
Previous Missouri Business Alert reporting noted that a major factor contributing to the high labor force participation is employees returning to work after the pandemic and a reopening of child care facilities.
Both of these factors were more likely to help female laborers, with women accounting for over 63% of net jobs lost between February 2020 and February 2022, according to the National Women's Law Center.
The Columbia Women's Network, a division of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, is working to professionally develop female laborers and encourage them to embrace leadership opportunities within local businesses.
As women still are working to rebound from the pandemic job losses, minorities and women without degrees continue to be negatively impacted.
"As a single mom, I hope that the world would be a lot different place than it is now," Women's Network director Jade Poe said. "It should not be as hard as it is for women to build professional credibility as hard as it is and for minorities to have credibility in these settings.
Poe says that her hope is that we continue to do the hard and necessary work in making sure women have seats at important tables in all sectors.
"The more voices, diversity, and the more people we have around these tables the better our ideas and businesses can be forming a better city," Poe said.