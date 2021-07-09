COLUMBIA - Philips Respironics issued a recall on sleep and respiratory devices that date all the way back to 2009.
Kelly Kilgore is the owner of Kilgore's Respiratory Center.
Kilgore works with patients needed these devices daily. She is working diligently to find all the information she can about the recall.
Philips issued to recall specific Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and mechanical ventilator devices on June 14.
These devices are used to treat sleep apnea and other respiratory issues.
According to Philips company announcement the main reason for the recall is the sound reducing foam used in the devices.
Philips said that the foam can degrade into pieces small enough to enter the device's air pathway. This means there is the chance that it could be ingested or inhaled by the user.
They said the foam degradation could accelerate with poor, unapproved cleaning methods, high heat, and high humidity environments.
However, Philips issued the recall despite the 0.03% complaint rate in 2020.
Philips said the company plans on replacing the current foam with a material that will not be affected by this issue.
Kilgore said she is focused on finding solutions for her patients. She has already helped a number of her patients register their devices.
"We are encouraging everyone with one of the devices to register so they are in line to get their device replaced," Kilgore said.
Kilgore said if they see that their device is listed as one of the devices from the Philips update, then they need to go to the website and click on the link to get their device registered or they can talk to their provider.
Kilgore said there are other solutions for her patients.
One of them is purchasing a bacteria filter. Kilgore said the bacteria filter attaches to the device. She said the filter should help keep the foam from getting ingested.
"I would look online for a bacteria filter," Kilgore said. "You can find them anywhere and they all look the same."
Kilgore said she is currently working with physicians to come up with clinical guidelines for the recall and what patients should do.
However, she said she is worried about a few things.
"For some people it only takes one night without their machine for severe problems to happen," Kilgore said.
She said people need to decide for themselves whether they need to stop using their machine or not. She said if they decide to stop using it, they should talk to their provider about other options.
Even Philips said that patients using life-sustaining devices should not stop using them without consulting their physicians.
Overall, what you need to know is this:
- Philips recalled many Bi-Level PAPS and CPAPS because of the sound foam degrading in the devices and potentially being ingested or inhaled.
- Philips is planning on repairing or replacing all devices that are affected by the recall.
- if you feel like you have lung issues and use one of their devices call your provider, see your physician, or call Philips to get help.
- Don't stop using your device if you have a severe condition without consulting your physician.
- Bacteria filters are one option of an immediate solution and can be purchased online or with your provider.