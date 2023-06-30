Restored World War II bomber plane gives aerial tours of Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY − The more than 70 year-old "Berlin Express" airplane took flight in Jefferson City this weekend.
The North American B-25 Mitchell was introduced by the U.S. military in 1941 during World War II and used during the Korean War during the 1950s before its retirement in 1979.
During WWII, the bomber was used in several theaters of the war, both Pacific and European.
The B-25 took off from Jefferson City's Memorial Airport as part of the Experimental Aircraft Association's tour.
The Wisconsin-based group aims to educate the public on aviation and aviation history.
Eight people (the most that fit) packed into the restored military plane for the 30-minute flight over the Missouri River and Capitol.
Earplugs and rags were provided, as both volume and temperature were high for the trip.
Pilots instructed passengers to move to different parts of the plane at different times of the flight to get a view of where different soldiers would be sitting.
They were able to get into the cockpit, main cargo and rear.
It is the only military aircraft to be named after a person, according to the Experimental Aviation Association. It's a nod to General Billy Mitchell, who is regarded by some as the father of the U.S. Air Force.
Nearly 10,000 B-25s were built originally, but now only 20 are still in flyable condition. The aircraft was originally developed to be able to carry a bomb load of 2,400 miles for 1,200 miles at 300 miles per hour.
The bomber will be on display at the airport through Sunday.