JEFFERSON CITY— A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on three Boone County routes next week. Christensen Construction Co. was awarded a contract worth more than $1.9 million from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to resurface Routes AB, H and K.

The planned schedule of work is as follows:

  • Sept. 5-22: Route K from Missouri Route 163 to the end of state maintenance
  • Oct. 2-9: Route H from U.S. Route 63 to the end of state maintenance 
  • Oct. 10- 7: Route AB from U.S. Route 63 to the end of state maintenance 

One lane will remain open during the resurfacing. Flaggers and a pilot car will help direct motorists through the work zone.

All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. 

