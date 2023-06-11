HANNIBAL – Resurfacing work is set to begin on Missouri Route 149 in Macon County beginning the week of June 12.
A contractor for the Missouri Department of Transportation will resurface the highway from Route J in Goldsberry south to U.S. Route 36 near New Cambria, as well as 8.4 miles of Route OO in Macon County.
Work on Route OO will begin immediately following the completion of the Missouri Route 149 project and is anticipated to be completed within 30 days.
The total length of the project is 16 miles long.
A pilot car and flaggers will be used to direct motorists through the work zone, according to MoDOT. Workers will be present in the work zone during daylight hours, Monday through Friday, weather permitting. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.
The project is anticipated to be completed by mid-July. All work are weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.