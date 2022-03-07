BOONE COUNTY — In an effort to alleviate child hunger in Missouri, the Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) is holding a virtual "Food for Thought" food drive throughout the month of March. Boone County retired teachers and school personnel (Boone RTA) are participating in the drive.
The proceeds will go to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, for buddy packs and school food pantries, according to a news release.
Boone County MRTA members aim to raise $6,000 to improve food security for local children. Local chapters in Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Montgomery and Randolph counties are participating in the drive.
Community members can donate to the virtual food drive on the BooneRTA website. Checks can also be made out to the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri with "Boone RTA" in the memo. Checks should be mailed to Gale “Hap” Hairston at 4011 Blue Hollow Drive, Columbia, Missouri 65203.
The MRTA represents over 31,000 retired educators and support staff. The organization has a history of supporting children and families through community service and hunger relief projects. Local chapters donated over $95,000 to hunger relief projects in 2020.