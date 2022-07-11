JEFFERSON CITY - A retired priest is under an FBI investigation for allegedly embezzling $320,000 from a Wardsville church.
According to a statement released by the Diocese of Jefferson City, Father Ignazio Medina, who was pastor of St. Stanislaus Parish in Wardsville from 2012 to 2021, is at the center of the investigation.
"After receiving information involving possible mismanagement of funds at St. Stanislaus Parish in Wardsville, the Diocese of Jefferson City conducted an investigation and, as a result of this investigation, has initiated a church trial involving Father Ignazio Medina," the statement said.
A 2018 investigation of financial mismanagement at the Parish discovered that Father Medina had opened a personal account under the church's name.
A month before his appointment as pastor of Our Lady of the Lake in Lake Ozark in July 2021, Father Medina closed the account, leaving behind an approximately $300,000 discrepancy, the statement said.
Father Medina was interviewed and stated that he "closed the bank account prior to moving from St. Stanislaus to Our Lady of the Lake," and that he "granted the Chancery access to the bank records," the statement said.
After reviewing the records, it was found that Father Medina had written a check to himself in the amount of $200,000 and an additional check to a sibling in the amount of $100,000. As a result of these findings, the diocese notified the appropriate agency, resulting in the FBI's involvement.
The statement added that an additional $20,000 in cash withdrawals "could not be substantiated at St. Stanislaus Parish."
After being questioned, Father Medina delivered three checks to be allocated back to St. Stanislaus Parish, totaling $320,000.
Father Medina is further being investigated for church crimes after Bishop W. Shawn McKnight, bishop of the Diocese of Jefferson City, has concluded there was sufficient evidence of a possible violation of a church law.
While the FBI investigation is ongoing, the church trial has been temporarily suspended.