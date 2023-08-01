Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones celebrated his 25 years of service for the city at a retirement ceremony on Tuesday.
Jones announced in June that he would retire Aug. 1.
At the ceremony, Jones received resolutions of appreciation from the Missouri House of Representatives and the Columbia chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, according to a Facebook post from the police department.
Several spoke at the ceremony, the post said, including Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, former Mayor Brian Treece, retired CPD Chief Randy Boehm, Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey and MU Police Department Chief Brian Weimer.
At age 15, Jones began his work in the police department as a cadet while attending Rock Bridge High School. He returned to CPD in 1998 as a full-time officer.
After working as a patrol officer, narcotics detective, supervising sergeant of the narcotics unit, patrol lieutenant, supervising lieutenant for the Training and Recruiting Unit and interim chief of police, Jones was named chief of police in 2019.
Since his time as chief, Jones has put effort into improving the station environment and officer morale.
"Overall, seeing people happier than they were has been very rewarding," he said.
Bur after 25 years, Jones is ready for a life full of family.
"My kids are ready for me to be home," he told KOMU 8's Emily Spain last week. "In this job, you can't go to sleep because you're thinking about how to solve a problem all of the time. It's always going through your head... and it becomes very taxing. And, I did not take a lot of time for myself or my family."
Find more of Emily Spain’s interview with Chief Jones here.