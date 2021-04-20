COLUMBIA - A new fleet of Bird Scooters has descended on Columbia after an extended winter. Despite company requirements, some users do not follow all the rules for riding and parking.
Sometimes the scooters land in their designated parking spaces, tucked away in bike racks and sidewalk spaces. But often, they end up discarded in alleys or in the path of pedestrians.
The Birds, last seen in Columbia in November 2019, come with a set of regulations listed in the Bird app. Riders must wear a helmet, park in designated spaces, carry a valid driver’s license and stay on the road and off sidewalks.
A Friday morning walk up Ninth Street in Columbia showed these regulations are often ignored. Helmet-less riders cruised up and down the downtown sidewalks. A truck parking in an alley nearly crushed an improperly-parked scooter. Despite designated parking zones being set up, scooters were still seen on and in the middle of many sidewalks.
For people using wheelchairs or with limited mobility, this could pose a concern. Scooters carelessly strewn in walking paths could limit accessibility to downtown businesses.
But Samantha Fierke, a barista at Shortwave Coffee, said the coffee shop isn’t worried.
“We’re hoping that everybody can be kind and courteous with where they leave things, the way they would with a bike or a scooter anyway,” Fierke said.
Some scooters appeared to be parked properly. The app requires riders to take a picture of their parked vehicles after they finish their rides, which could encourage proper usage.
“[We’re] just optimistic that there won’t be any major problems for accessibility,” Fierke said.