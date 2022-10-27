BOONE COUNTY − Horse-drawn carriages will return to Columbia this holiday season. The return is designed to bring more tourism into The District, according to its executive director Nickie Davis.
But as horse carriage rides return, it does not come without some concerns.
"I think the horse-drawn carriages are cruel and unnecessary for downtown Columbia," Jenni Hosey, a Facebook user who voiced concerns, said.
"I live in Chicago now, born and raised in COMO and sad to see it still so behind on the animal cruelty," Lauren Elizabeth, another Facebook user who voiced concerns, said.
In 2021, Chicago banned the use of horse-drawn carriages.
"But there's a lot of, I guess, controversy because a lot of those horses get overworked," Liz Evans, an Ashland resident and long-time horse owner and trainer, said.
Evans explained a lot of times when horses are used for carriage rides, that they come from somewhere where they've already received that training, but for whatever reason, they can no longer do the work.
"So then they get sold into doing what's supposed to be 'easy' carriage rides for people," Evans said. "So a lot of them come into this with, you know, pre-existing issues."
It's been over 10 years since Columbia last had carriage rides, and some residents say they had concerns about the rides in the past.
"We did see some horses that looked like they weren't in the healthiest state being used for carriage rides in Columbia in the past, but it's not all carriage operators obviously," Kurt Mirtsching, a Boone County resident and long-time horse owner, said.
Mirthsching also has concerns with the safety of pedestrians.
"The reality is that with all the distractions, the Bird scooters, loud exhausts, the crowds, the tight urban environment, horses can be spooked very easily," Mirtsching said. "And in just a few seconds, things could turn really tragic with a horse trampling a child or something like that. So horses are a lot of fun, but maybe not the right thing for a downtown environment like that."
Davis says the safety concerns were well-thought out ahead of time.
"So we're very confident that the horses are healthy, and that's also why we're doing [it] in the North Village Arts District this year, you know, we're making sure that this is a smaller route," Davis said. "It's a little bit less congested over there."
Davis said carriage rides will also start earlier in the day, from 4 to 7 p.m.
"So it doesn't go so late into the night where people might be drinking or anything like that," Davis said. "So we've definitely thought those things out. And we're pretty confident this is going to be an amazing thing."
The District is partnering with horse provider Ryan Smith at Cedar Hollow Farms in Randolph County.
Smith acknowledged the concerns about the carriage rides but said he is confident in his award-winning Belgian horses.
"These horses have been in public. They've been to state fairs through crowds, they'd been in every kind of loud and scary situation a horse can be," Smith said. "And we've also used them in the woods, cutting down trees, using chainsaws around, they're familiar with noise."
Smith said his horses trust him to be able to assess risks.
"They've had enough experience with me to know that they can trust when I say the situation is safe," Smith said.
The first scheduled date for the carriage rides is Saturday, Nov. 5. These rides will continue every Saturday throughout the month of November. When December comes around, they will be held on both Saturday and Sunday every week extending through Dec. 23.
The 20-minute route will go through most of downtown and the North Village Arts District where they will be showing off its new holiday decorations. The city of Columbia will also put up lights and other attractions.
The pick-up and drop-off location will be near Fretboard Coffee, in the Wabash Alley. Smith said they would also have a heated bubble tent in the courtyard for people to warm up.
"Hopefully this makes The District a destination spot," Davis said. "You're not just running down here to grab a present, you're coming down here for an experience. Get your present, get your dinner, go see our holiday décor, take a free ride on our horse-drawn carriages."
The carriage rides will be free and are being funded by The District, as one of its ways to attract visitors to the downtown area.
"Horses are very romantic and they're a lot of fun in the right environment and the right situation," Mirtsching said. "They're very enjoyable and a lot of work, but a lot of fun."