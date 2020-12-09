COLUMBIA - Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board meeting Wednesday night at City Hall addressed a September traffic stop video.
In the meeting, the board unanimously voted for the police chief to reconsider the internal investigation and decision policy violations.
The passenger and driver seen in the video spoke during the meeting to describe how scary the situation was for them.
"The most blessed thing that did happen for me and my boyfriend was that we did not die," said passenger Tenacious Jones.
"I'm a Black man," said driver Kamal Annoor. "You can't do this right now, this is trauma, I'm scared for my life. I'm not the only one in the care, I had my lady in the car."
Members of the police review board said they aren't sure how this was threatening to the officers.
Jones said she wants to see more accountability and transparency within the police department as a whole.
"I know how a traffic stop is supposed to go and how far you can infringe on my rights," said Jones.
She went on to say why she spoke at the board meeting and added she has never experienced something like this.
"I'm here at this board, this is the farthest this has ever went because personal experiences, this is the first time this has happened to me," said Jones.
Jones said her boyfriend Annoor was calm when she told him there was an officer behind her.
"I'm not doing anything illegal, everything in my car is legal," said Annoor.
There was also cell phone video taken at the scene by a passenger that was first circulating around social media.
CPD said they wanted to put out its own video in order to correct information but community leaders are still questioning why it took three months for CPD to respond.
The board said fatigue and moonlighting can alter officer's decision process.
