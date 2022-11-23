AUDRAIN COUNTY - Officials are offering a monetary reward for any information related to a property damage incident in Farber.
On Nov. 15, the Audrain County Sheriff's Office took a report of property damage. The sheriff's office said someone spray painted portions of the concession stand and other structures in the city park.
A $200 reward is being offered for any information that could identify and arrest potential suspects, according to the sheriff's office.
The reward is through the Audrain County CrimeStoppers and the Farber Community Betterment Association. Tips may be submitted anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-392-TIPS.