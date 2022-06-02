RICHLAND - Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD) and Hazelgreen Rural Fire Protection agency were dispatched to a commercial structure fire Wednesday afternoon.
The fire broke out at the Old Oasis Truck Port and Café just off Interstate 44 in Richland. The building was no longer in use and was vacant at the time, according to a Facebook post from MCFPD.
The area had no nearby fire hydrants. Firefighters used tankers to shuttle water to the site from the Gasconade River, the post said.
The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is investigating the cause of the fire.