ASHLAND − Around 100 riders competed in the first ever Ranch Classic horse show in Ashland on Saturday. Horse owners from across mid-Missouri showed up for a chance to win money and prize belt buckles.
The event welcomed younger riders, with five age groups. The day started with a showmanship leadline competition, which let young riders show off their horsemanship skills on a course.
"It's a lot harder than it looks," rider Kaelynn Samuels told KOMU 8 as she stood next to her horse, Daisy.
"I've fallen off, probably five or six times," Samuels said. "Every single time you fall off, it gets harder and harder."
That didn't deter riders, some of whom are as young as 3 years old, from showing up with their parents to compete. Most competitive horse riders take up the sport at a young age.
11-year-old Elin Czerney said she's been riding for about four years. On Saturday, she competed with her horse, Tidbit.
"I do it with a lot of my friends, so it makes it really fun," Czerney said.
The competition is run by Cedar Valley Riders, an Ashland horse-riding club which also organizes the annual Cattlemen Days Rodeo.
Joseph Russell is a club member who helped organize Saturday's event with his family. He said even though horse riding is popular in Missouri, there aren't many competitions in mid-Missouri.
"Offering shows, especially on a local level allows those beginners to get the show experience without having to go to some of the professional, larger shows," Russell said.
Russell said it's common for riders to travel hours to compete across the country.
Samuels said she came to Ashland to prepare for a big competition next week in Tennessee. Even though most people are friendly, she said the shows can get very competitive.
"There's definitely a keep your friends close, enemies closer type of thing," Samuels said.
Despite winning second place in her age group for showmanship, Czerney said she and her horse need to improve.