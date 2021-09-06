BOONE COUNTY - The sound of dirt bike and ATV engines echoed throughout Finger Lakes State Park Monday afternoon, as riders enjoyed the Labor Day holiday.
For some in Columbia, the weekend started with the devastating news of an ATV crash involving five Rock Bridge High School students early Saturday morning. Details of the crash are still unknown at this time.
Last month, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two people were seriously hurt in Gasconade County after crashing an ATV.
Out riding at Finger Lakes State Park was Junior Geysun, who was visiting from Michigan and unaware of the incident.
We also spoke to a park ranger who emphasized riders must wear a helmet, even if alone. @KOMUnews— Grayson Rainey (@GraysonRainey12) September 6, 2021
Geysun said he rides his ATV off-road.
"Asphalt is really grippy and you can like, lose control," he said.
Missouri Park Ranger Jacob Ellis passed by the friends at the park and made sure they were following all regulations while riding.
Missouri law requires ATV riders to drive less than 30 miles per hour to stay safe. Ellis advised against driving these vehicles on roads.
"I wouldn't recommend it," Ellis said. "ATVs and UTVs are meant for off-road transportation."
Many of the bikers were wearing protective equipment, something Geysun said is essential.
"You always got to have full body gear," Geysun said. "If you're not practicing safety tips you're going to get hurt."
MSHP also recommends the following on an ATV:
- A lighted head lamp and tail lamp
- A slow-moving equipment emblem mounted on the rear
- A bicycle flag, extending at least seven feet above the ground, must be attached to the rear
- An adequate muffler system
- A U.S. Forest Service-qualified spark arrester
- A brake system in good operating condition
There were an estimated 81,800 ATV related emergency department-treated injuries throughout the U.S. in 2018. An estimated 26% of these injuries involved children younger than 16 years of age, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.