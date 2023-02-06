JEFFERSON CITY − Monday marked the first day Jefferson City operated its new three-route bus system. The former system included six routes, but JEFFTRAN announced Friday the routes would be combined and moved to three.

The new system raises the interval time between buses up to 80 minutes. That is double the previous 40-minute intervals. The buses still operate on the same roads and service the same bus stops.

Route combinations in the new system include:

The Green (High Street East) route and Gold (High Street West) route now alternate, forming one combined route.

The Black (Capitol Mall) route and Orange (Missouri Boulevard) route now alternate, forming one combined route.

The Blue (Southwest) route and Red (Business 50 East) route now alternate, forming one combined route.

A timetable of the adjusted system can be found on the JEFFTRAN website.

Robert Vaughn, a regular rider on JEFFTRAN, said the new route makes it harder for everyone to operate.

“It’s a total inconvenience for anybody working or going to an appointment,” he said.

Vaughn said he had to get to the bus station an hour earlier than he normally does.

“On top of it, they just raised the rates,” he said. “We’re paying more, so why aren’t we getting the service we require?”

JEFFTRAN explained in a press release that the new routes are due to a shortage in drivers. Bernie Griffin has worked at JEFFTRAN for 16 years, and he said the shortage has made for long days.

“We’re short on staff,” he said. “When you’re short on staff, everybody is working crazy hours, it makes for long days.”

Griffin said he hopes the change will only last a short period of time. He said a similar situation happened in the past.

“Once we get staffing back in place, we can get it back up to what we were doing before.”

JEFFTRAN will provide a presentation on the route adjustments at two presentations in the coming days:

Thursday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. Public Works and Planning Committee meeting at City Hall, in the council chambers

Friday, Feb. 10, 3:30 p.m. Public Transit Advisory Committee meeting, at City Hall, in the Boone/Bancroft room