COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside his Oak Towers apartment and fired shots at officers Tuesday morning.
Columbia Police responded to the apartments, where they found the barricaded man. He fired shots at the officers, but they did not return fire, police said.
CPD Chief Geoff Jones said the suspect later surrendered to officers with no further incident.
As a precaution, Columbia Public Schools redirected Ridgeway Elementary School buses to Jefferson Middle School during the incident.
Just before 9:30 a.m., CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said that police had given the all-clear. She said buses would transport students from Jefferson Middle School back to Ridgeway to resume a normal school day.
Baumstark confirmed all students are safe.