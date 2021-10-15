JEFFERSON CITY - Just last month, Riley Auto Group celebrated its 85th anniversary.
On Friday, Riley Auto Group announced the sale of Riley Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac, Riley Toyota and Riley Collision Center to Drewing Automotive Group.
All employees will continue to hold their current positions as a part of the purchase, including Riley family members who hold managerial responsibilities.
“I have the utmost respect for what the Riley organization has done, they have embodied the spirit of how a dealership should be run and operated," Rusty Drewing of Drewing Automotive Group said.
The owners of Drewing Automotive Group have been part of the Columbia automotive community since 2015.
The founder started with Joe Machens Ford in Columbia, which has grown to be the largest volume dealership in the state and one of the largest Ford dealerships in the nation.
"I love the dealerships, the way they run them, the hometown feel and we will continue to support everything locally," Drewing said. "We will be a big part of the community and plan to carry on the traditions they have established over the last 85 years."
The deal is expected to close this December and the new dealerships will operate under new names: Rusty Drewing Toyota and Rusty Drewing Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac as part of the Drewing Automotive Group.