LAKE OZARK - As summer approaches quickly, some businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks are preparing for more boaters to be on the water.
According to a 2020 study from the National Marine Manufacturers Association, marine products and services reached a 13-year high, increasing boat sales 9% from 2019.
Dale Law, the general manager at Marine Max, thinks this national trend stemmed from the pandemic’s travel restrictions.
“I think the pandemic created the fear of travel,” Law said.
In turn, people started finding new hobbies.
“As May started and weather conditions changed, people started calling, wanting boats, and it’s just been crazy ever since,” Law said.
Just down the shoreline on the Bagnell Dam, Neon Taco opened its doors for the first time at the beginning of May.
The restaurant’s general manager, Adam Burke, said they got a taste of what the summer season will look like, as many boaters were on the water.
“We were jam packed all weekend long,” Burke said.
Burke said he’s looking forward to more boats making their way to the lake.
“We think it’s gonna be great for business and we’re super excited,” Burke said.
However, some people won’t have their boats in time for summer.
“We’re looking into two-to-three months to even next year in some cases, to get your boat,” Law said.
While there’s an increase in sales nationally, some rental businesses have also been affected by the trend.
Paradise Marina and Watersports opened last year and got to experience the demand firsthand.
General Manager Dylan Lahay has been renting out boats since 2009 and said he’s never experienced this many boaters out on the water.
“There wasn’t a single weekend past June where we didn’t sell out of everything. The calls just kept coming in at six, seven o’clock at night with people looking for anything to do on the water,” Lahay said.
Burke said Neon Taco is the only restaurant on the strip with boat access that’s free of charge