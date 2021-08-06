COLUMBIA − The spread of the delta variant affects people of all ages, but particularly the older population who tend to be the most vulnerable.
Nursing homes and senior living facilities therefore can become a super spreader of COVID-19.
For The Bluffs, a senior living center in Columbia, that means taking new precautions to protect residents and employees.
As soon as Boone County's positivity rate rose above 10%, the center started testing all the residents and employees twice a week for the virus.
"Since the Boone County positivity rate recently went up over 10%, we started scheduling visits," Roystan Pais, executive director of The Bluffs, said. "We had unscheduled visits, so since the increase, we are scheduling the visits."
The previous protocols remain in place. After a visit is scheduled, visitors must check in at the front of the facility, take their temperature, fill out an intake form and use hand sanitizer before meeting with any of the residents.
As for the vaccine, it's recommended for residents, but it's not yet mandated.
"We highly recommend our employees to get vaccinated, we educate them," Pais said. "We have about 57% of our employees vaccinated, and in the coming days we are hoping that percentage will go up."
The Regional Ombudsman Program Director for Aging Best, Donna Wobbe, which is an advocate program for senior living facilities, said the rise in cases in senior living facilities is frustrating, especially with most of the counties that she covers.
"We were on such a great track, people were starting to get vaccinated, we were able to, you know, the families were able to get back in finally after over a year," Wobbe said. "And then now, things are kind of revving up again, we have in my 19 counties that that we cover, we're you know, the counties are red, again, except for four or five."
But isolation and quarantining protocols can sometimes hurt the residents, which is why even during times of quarantining, Aging Best puts in place care visits so families of residents can see their loved ones either over FaceTime, phone calls or window visits.
As the variant spreads, employees are all hands on deck to help protect residents in the homes, but with a shortage of workers that's been tough. Pais said he hopes to see an increase in worker aid in the coming weeks and the recent plateau in cases will help nursing homes stay safe.