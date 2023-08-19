COLUMBIA - Students and parents from across Columbia came to Lange Middle School Saturday for the Rise Initiative's annual Back To School Bash.
The event offered services to Columbia families, including free school supplies and backpacks, free health and wellness checks and free haircuts, while providing a space for students to play with their friends.
"The Back to School bas was our way of giving to the community and helping out the parents," Julian Jackman, co-owner of the Rise Initiative said. "We understand that sometimes school supplies, backpacks, clothing, shoes — it's a burden to the parents sometimes."
The bash was hosted by the Rise Initiative, an organization that focuses on connecting children in schools and helping at-risk kids.
"A lot of people think that when you say 'at-risk,' that that kid is a troubled kid or gets in trouble — we say 'at-risk' because we understand that the parents that are working nonstop hours sometimes to make sure they can provide for their child," Jackman said. "When they're not getting that supervision of a parent, that puts them at risk."
The Rise Initiative offers services to help those kids and guide them back on the right track.
"We want to be able to take that burden and lessen it for them — to say, 'Hey here's some school supplies, here's a backpack, here's shoes, haircuts' — to make sure we can lessen that burden for our marginalized communities in Columbia."
While the bash helped students before the school year started, the initiative's job isn't over.
"Our mission is to mentor," Lonnie Lockhart Bey, co-owner of the Rise Initiative said. "We have a classroom in Lange Middle School, so we work with children during their elective periods ... wherever children gather, we could actually be."
Above all, the initiative wants to support students and their families, both in the classroom and out.
"We're present — and their struggle is our struggle," Lockhart Bey said. "Whatever they may be going through, we are simply here to assist and do what we can."