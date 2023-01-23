COLUMBIA — Egg prices have increased as much as 60% in the last year. The deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history means a dozen could cost as much as six dollars at local grocery stores.
But some mid-Missourians are avoiding the price rise entirely.
Samantha George and her husband Harry came from New Jersey to Missouri as college students, first deciding to raise chickens together almost five years ago.
"At one point, we were like, 'we should raise chickens, it'd be easy! Okay, let's try it,'" George said. "And at that point, we were living in [Columbia] city limits, and we got six chickens. And from there, it's been like, now I'm obsessed with having a rainbow assortment of eggs, and so I needed more chickens to have a rainbow assortment of eggs."
What was once simply an act of taking care of pets soon became a helpful bonus to the George family and their neighbors.
"When COVID first started happening," George said, "I think eggs skyrocketed, and I was like, 'well, I have a ton of eggs!' And we only usually make eggs on the weekends, and my chickens are more pets. So I enjoy them, I like drinking my coffee and looking at them, so we just started sharing eggs with neighbors, and it's been really nice. It's another way to bond, and people appreciate them, and you know, if my chickens fly over their fence, they don't get as mad at me because they're getting free eggs."
Raising chickens can be cost-effective for responsible pet-owners, as stores like Tractor Supply and Buchheit's sell chicks for as cheap as two dollars and large bags of feed for less than 50 cents per pound. Although coops and occasional medical care bring costs higher, a laying hen under good care can provide multiple eggs per week, even in the winter.
However, there are dangers to raising chickens. Health advocates warn that salmonella and other bacteria found in chicken poop can infiltrate your home and kitchen without appropriate care. Proper cleaning protocol includes washing your hands after handling chickens and dusting eggs of dirt and debris rather than soaking them with water.
In addition, chickens are susceptible to attacks from hawks, foxes, owls, coyotes, raccoons and opossums. George said she's lost multiple chickens to wildlife over the years, and contagious outbreaks of diseases like coccidiosis have killed others.
Within Columbia city limits, homeowners are only allowed to keep six chickens at a time. But as the fun hobby became an engrained part of the George family, they decided to move outside of the city limits this past May and now have over 15 chickens and a few mallard ducks. They've also tried their hand at raising goats.
"It helps my kids, too," George said. "I was like, 'oh, it's fun!' Whenever we lived in a neighborhood, the kids would all come over and all get to pick out their own egg from the egg box, which was really cool for them. And growing up, it teaches them how to care for chickens and stuff like that.
"They say when your kids get raised around animals, they're less likely to have allergies, [they have more] empathy, so it's been really good for the kids. My daughter enjoys the chickens the most."
George now sets a price of two dollars per dozen for her eggs. At a rate much lower than market prices, she still considers it a generous practice for family and friends without putting too much pressure on herself. She also recommends those interested in raising their own chickens to find a local Facebook group to learn from others.