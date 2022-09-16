JEFFERSON CITY - Veteran Dwight Days is getting a new house built for him, after his home was destroyed in the 2019 tornado in Jefferson City.
River City Habitat for Humanity and Veterans United Foundation are funding the new home.
"Dwight lost his home in the tornado in 2019 and it took off everything from the first floor up," River City Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Susan Cook-Williams said. "So it's been sitting here for the past three years, and he's tried to fix it, he's tried to repair it. Numerous social services agencies have tried to help him, relocate him, but it was his family home. He grew up here, he didn't want to leave it."
This is the first-ever veterans' build through Habitat for Humanity.
"So actually, I was the housing chair for the long-term recovery committee that started after the tornado," Cook-Williams said. "It was one that, like I said, many different organizations tried to help, but there's not many organizations that do what Habitat does."
A few weeks ago, demolition occurred of the old structure, and a couple days ago, Days worked with staff to pick out colors and features for his new home.
"For the most part, we as an organization believe that everybody deserves a decent place to live," Cook-Williams said. "He struggled so much with trying to rebuild, and it just fits right up our alley of rebuilding after the tornado."
Habitat for Humanity also built eight other homes on Days' street.
Cook-Williams says the home should be built by late spring.
"Veterans United Foundation gave us a substantial donation to be able to get the project started and going," Cook-Williams said. "They have employees, with our Veterans United insurance, that want to actually come help and volunteer as well."
Days is currently living in an apartment while his new home is being built.