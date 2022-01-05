JEFFERSON CITY — River City Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson City won second place in a Novelis Aluminum Can Recycling Competition that involved Habitat affiliates across the United States and Canada.
From June 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2021, River City Habitat collected 12,386 pounds of cans and recycled them locally.
River City Habitat for Humanity will be awarded $6,750 in prize money to help them build more homes for people in need of safe, affordable housing.
“Our volunteers are amazing!” Executive Director of River City Habitat for Humanity Susan Cook-Williams said in a press release. “We appreciate the efforts of our Can Committee throughout the entire year, but they really knocked it out of the park last year during this competition. Along with the volunteers, the Jefferson City community was amazing and rallied behind us by donating their cans over that six-month period to help us win second place in this competition.”
River City Habitat for Humanity’s aluminum can recycling program began in 2003 and since then, they have built two homes simply from the proceeds of the recycling program. They will continue to collect donated cans and raise more funds for future homes.