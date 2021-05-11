JEFFERSON CITY - Live events, much less live concerts became an afterthought in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A slew of tours and schedules being canceled or postponed looks to be in the rear-view mirror with the completion of the Riverside Park Amphitheater in Jefferson City.
"With everything we've been through, I don't think the timing could be more right," Todd Spalding, Director of Jefferson City Parks, said.
Spalding said the craze within the Jefferson City community and beyond to get back to live events is evident.
"People want to get back out, they want to see people, they want to listen to live music," Spalding said. "The community really wants this."
The community voiced their opinions about what they wanted and Jefferson City decided to use the empty plot of land to pay homage to history.
"We had an old amphitheater here that was built in the 50's and we had lots of small events," Spalding said. "We heard from the public that said 'We want an outside venue again.' This spot made a lot of sense, it just felt right."
The first concert slated to be at the amphitheater, which features country singers Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence, sold out in late April.
Boone County and Cole County residents made up approximately 60% of those sales. The other 40% came from other counties and states, Spalding said.
The capacity limit for the new venue is 3,000, but officials are capping the attendance at 2,500 for this first performance.
Lawrence began playing live shows in February in Fort Worth, Texas and said he's been excited to be back performing in front of a crowd.
He said the pandemic took a toll on singers around the country and hit the music industry hard.
"It was a shock to the system," Lawrence said. "We tried to put a brave face on."
Lawrence has been in the music industry for 30 years, but he's never had to take a break.
"I've never really taken that much time off in 30 years," Lawrence said. "After July, I said 'I got to find a new normal.' That's when I started going to the gym."
Now, as more vaccines are made available across the country, live music is making its return, giving everyone a reason to be excited.
"The fans are so excited about coming to see live music that everybody is just over the top," Lawrence said. "Just happy to be at a venue watching musicians play and do our thing and I'm excited to get back in front of folks like that."
Spalding said they hope to have at least 10 events this year and can't wait to see the community come together.