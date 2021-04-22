CALLAWAY COUNTY - Concrete repairs along Interstate 70 will require the overnight closure of entrance and exit ramps along U.S. Route 54 at Kingdom City next week, according to a press release from MoDOT.
The work is part of a project to repair pavement along both directions of the interstate between the Cedar Creek bridge in preparation for the upcoming I-70 resurfacing project from Kingdom City to the Boone County line.
The following closures will go into affect between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.:
- Westbound I-70 exit ramp will close Sunday, April 25
- Westbound entrance ramp will be closed Monday, April 26
- Eastbound exit ramp will be closed on Tuesday, April 27
Motorists accessing or exiting Route 54 at these times will need to seek alternate routes. Message boards will be in place to inform drivers of the ramp closures.