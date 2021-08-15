COLUMBIA − Columbia Public Works will close two roads this week to repair and replace sanitary sewer service.
Both lanes of Ridgeway Avenue between West Ash Street and West Worley Street will close beginning Tuesday, Aug. 17. Work will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day.
Work is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 19.
