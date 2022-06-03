RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will perform culvert replacements on multiple routes in Randolph County, weather permitting.
On June 3, the road will be closed at County Road 2760 to County Road 2778 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. This road closure impacts Route NN.
On June 7, the road will be closed at Route P between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. This road closure impacts Route NN.
On June 8 and 9, the road will be closed at Route NN to County Road 2760 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
MoDOT urges drivers to use alternate routes for closures during these times. It has not been indicated if signage or message boards will be in place.
All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change. More information can be found on MoDOT's website.