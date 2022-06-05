AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will perform a culvert replacement on Route ZZ on June 7, weather permitting.
The replacement will cause closures spanning from Country Road 343 to Country Road 378 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
MoDOT urges drivers to use alternate routes during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to notify motorists.
All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change. More information can be found on MoDOT's website.