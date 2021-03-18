COLUMBIA - Seth Paul Excavating Inc., the contractor for City of Columbia Stormwater Utility, plans to replace stormwater drainage infrastructure under Ridge Road on Monday, March 22 at 7 a.m. according to a press release.
This will result in a road closure on Ridge Road between West Rollins Road and Valley Court.
The work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists, pedestrians and non-motorized transportation users are urged to exercise extreme caution when in the work zone and find alternate routes.