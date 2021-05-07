COLUMBIA- Road closures along east Walnut Street are causing extra traffic near Stephens Lake Park. The slower speeds and higher congestion are happening after 5 p.m. because of the True/False Film Fest.
Stacie Pottinger, the director of development and communications for the Ragtag Film Society, said residents of the area shouldn't be too concerned.
"I actually haven't heard any complaints from residents on Walnut," Pottinger said.
"If anybody who lives in this neighborhood needs to get through they're very welcome to stop by Reichmann Pavillon and we'll give you a street pass that gets through the blockade."
Pottinger said the blockade is only up during the evening and residents can obtain a yellow pass that they can put on the dashboard of their cars to notify the police of their residency within the area.
Pottinger also said she was proactive on the planning end.
"We definitely met with the neighborhood association months ago and worked things out with them. We also worked with the city as far as the road closure and what we could do to help the neighborhood not be inconvenienced," Pottinger said.
True/False continues through Sunday.