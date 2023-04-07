JEFFERSON CITY – Local crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close two Callaway County roads this week for culvert replacement projects.
Drivers may experience traffic delays as state-maintained highways adjacent to each county road closure will be narrowed to one lane.
Each replacement is expected to take one day to complete, according to the schedule below:
Monday, April 10, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., west of Portland:
- Jefferson Street is closed
- Missouri Route 94 narrowed to one lane
Tuesday, April 11, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., south of Fulton:
- Julie Street is closed
- Route C narrowed to one lane
All work is weather permitting so schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks all motorists to assist workers by buckling up, ensuring your phone is put down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.