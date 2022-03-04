COLUMBIA - True/False Film Fest weekend has officially kicked off. The film fest draws viewers from all over the country to watch featured films at locations across downtown Columbia.
This year's fest will screen 33 feature-length films and 20 short films. Venues include the Missouri Theater, MU's Rhynsburger Theater, the Showtime Theater at The Blue Note, Ragtag Cinema and The Picturehouse.
The fest began Thursday night with the opening Jubilee located outside the Missouri Theatre. This block of Ninth Street between Locust and Elm will remain closed until Monday, March 7 at noon.
Additional road closures due to the festival come from the "March March", the festival's kick-off parade. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. at the columns outside the Boone County Courthouse Square, and will march down Ninth Street to the Sculpture Yard outside Missouri Theatre.
According to one volunteer, the road closures will be "rolling," meaning roads will close and re-open as the parade passes through. The Columbia Police Department will have four, on-duty officers assist with the parade.
Jeff Pitts, Columbia Police Department public information officer, said the department asks drivers to watch out for anyone crossing the road.
He also encouraged festival-goers to have fun and enjoy themselves, but do so responsibly.
"If you have too much to drink, make sure you get a safe ride home," he said. "Be with a sober person if you're walking around."
Pitts encouraged everyone to reach out to the police if they have any issues. Call 311 for non-emergencies and 911 for emergencies.