MID-MISSOURI — Starting next week, several repairs and replacements are expected to cause road closures in Callaway, Osage and Macon Counties.
Callaway County
Interstate 70 South Outer Road - On May 24, crews will replace pipes along the Outer Road between Route YY and Montgomery County Line. Repairs are expected to conclude on May 27. The road area will close from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Osage County
Missouri Route 89 Bridge - On May 24, MoDOT bridge crews will make repairs. One lane of the bridge will close from 7 a.m. on May 24 until 5 p.m. on June 3.
Macon County
Macon County Route Y - On June 1, crews will begin work on Macon County Route Y. The road will close from Mallard Avenue to Onyx Avenue for a culvert replacement. Repairs are expected to be complete by June 4.
Starting on May 24, the portion from Marble Avenue to Mallard Avenue will also close for a culvert replacement. For that project, repairs are expected to be done by May 27. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Missouri Route 3 - On May 24, the road will close from Eighth Street to Forest Street for a culvert replacement. Then on May 25 Goose Road to Grover Street along the route will be closed for another culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
During all of these closures motorists will need to seek alternative routes. For more information on closures visit MoDOT's website. You can also check for live traffic updates here.