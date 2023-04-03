BOONE COUNTY - Roads near Columbia Regional Airport will be closed Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for concrete repairs to a roundabout, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.
The following closures will take place, which will impact southbound travelers on U.S. Route 63 heading to the airport and other businesses along Boone County Route H:
- Southbound U.S. Route 63 off-ramp at Route H
- Route H bridge over U.S. Route 63
- Route 163 (Tom Bass Road) from Woodson Harris Road to Deer Park Road
For drivers who need to travel east on Route H toward the airport, MoDOT recommends traveling south on U.S. Route 63 to the Ashland exit at Route Y and then heading north on U.S. Route 63 to take the Route H exit toward the airport.
This detour will add about eight minutes to a trip by car, according to Google Maps.
MoDOT expects this work to take one day to complete, and it said in the news release that all work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.