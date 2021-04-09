ROCHEPORT - Three major road and bridge improvement projects set to begin this month will bring jobs to mid-Missouri businesses and save commuters time. Millions of dollars of taxpayer money are devoted to high-priority projects in the state of Missouri every year - the projects impact is felt most by the business' who depend on roads to make money.
Three projects are expected to begin in Boone County this month:
- Resurfacing of Stadium Boulevard from Highway 63, up to Route E
- Work on Routes O, J and UU west of Columbia, including resurfacing and the addition of shoulders
- Construction on Highway 63 near Ashland to add new J-turns and improve the safety of side roads
Fulton-based S&A Equipment & Builders LLC was chosen to work on construction near Ashland. The owner, Ryan Arrowood, said these project are essential to his business.
"We have 30 full-time employees, and so the monies that MoDOT spends to maintain and improve our infrastructure - That money directly follows through my company and to my employees, so it provides jobs for them," Arrowood said.
Crews are expected to begin geological surveys on the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport Friday night. Yet, even as MoDOT expects to spent over $100 million in central Missouri alone, over $7 billion worth of "high priority unfunded projects" sit waiting to be addressed.
One of those projects would improve the Interstate 70 and Highway 63 interchange in Columbia. Business' like S&A Equipment & Builders LLC depends on road construction project to pay their over 30 employees. Improving roads brings in money. But while transporting materials, road delays cost time - which in turn costs money.
"If you have quality roads if you have a good infrastructure, then you know you can attract more business," Arrowood said. "Businesses, inevitably spur jobs, and also supply places to eat and ways of people to make a living."
Kiersten Munk, the area engineer for the northern part of MoDOT's central district, said the agency works with planning partners to come up with a list of unfunded projects MoDOT would like to devote money to if it became available.
The priorities are split up into tiers. Tier one includes $540 million worth of projects including the I-70 and Highway 63 interchange. All other projects make up Tier two, which includes $7 billion of "remaining high-priority unfunded needs."
"If more funds were to come available, it allows us to expand out list of needs," Munk said.
The goals of most of the unfunded projects in central Missouri are meant to "increase economic growth and improve safety." Munk said that's because improved roads make central Missouri more attractive to business.
"In addition to the congestion reduction and economic growth, those projects improve the safety of the system, so we see fewer fatalities and serious injuries," Munk said.
Businesses all around the country depend on central Missouri to move goods. Mid-Missouri sees heavy commerce traffic that puts stress on the integrity and quality of the regions roads and bridges.
"Roadway features such as I-44 and I-70 go across Missouri, but they're much more important than just the regional aspect, there's a national aspect to those," Munk said. "We've got a lot of freight movement, a lot of people and goods that need to get from one side of the country to the other."
Right now, MoDOT funds its project through the gas tax, a cents per gallon tax in the state of Missouri. They also get income from licensing fees and diesel fuel sales. The agency also gets federal funds in an 80-20 match to state funds.
President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, which has seen resistance among republicans. Yet here in Missouri, Governor Mike Parson has made infrastructure improvements a top priority. The plan would devote $115 billion on repairs for roads and bridges.
Arrowood said spending money on infrastructure is good for everyone, but is especially essential to business' like his.
"Our infrastructure is something that everyone needs every day," Arrowood said. "So MoDOT spending the funds to maintain that infrastructure is critical to not just my employees but many other employees that work for a company similar to mine."
Arrowood said additional funding will only help his business.
"There are very few not positive things about improving your infrastructure, it is probably the quickest way to, to put money back into the flow of things," Arrowood said.
"Any additional funds, we would certainly look to those unfunded needs list that have been developed and planned for and finance accordingly," Munk said. "It really depends on funding limits and things of that nature."